3 things to know Monday

Closed for Independence Day (Observed); Level three evacuations in 1600 acre Batterman Road fire; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO.

Seeing that "Sorry we're closed" sign in the door can ruin even the best day. Here's all the places that are closed the Monday after the Fourth of July which will hopefully save you an extra trip today.

All Spokane Public Library branches are closed Monday, July 5. The Spokane Municipal Court is also closed in observance of the Fourth of July. All My Spokane 311 employees will not be available in-person, over the phone or for online customer service inquiries.

A brush fire burning in Douglas County near Grant Road and Batterman Road near East Wenatchee on Sunday.

The Batterman Road fire is reported to be over 1600 acres large, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

Approximately, 80 homes are under various evacuation level notifications.

Fire crews responded to a large brush fire in Stevens County Saturday night.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire had impacted 41 acres. Crews have covered 100 percent of the perimeter and are working to cool it off. Smoke is expected to last for a few days in areas crews can not get to, according to a fire spokesperson.