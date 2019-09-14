SEATTLE — One person was killed and two others were transported to the hospital following a shooting near downtown Seattle's Westlake Station.

Seattle Fire said one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Police said the shooting occurred inside the Westlake Station around 9:20 p.m.

Due to heavy police activity, all northbound and eastbound lanes at Third Avenue and Pine Street are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation.

The Westlake Light Rail Station is closed while police investigate.

Detectives are still investigating what lead up to the shooting. An initial investigation points to a fight that occurred at Third and Pine that spilled into the station tunnel.

Officials do not believe the shooting was random, and that one or more of the victims were targeted.

Police are still looking for a suspect.