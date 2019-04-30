SEATTLE — Hundreds marched through downtown Seattle Wednesday as part of the 20th annual May Day March for Worker and Immigrant Rights.

The event, which was organized by immigrant rights organization El Comité and several labor groups, focused on justice, equality and awareness.

A rally started at Judkins Park at 12 p.m. Then marchers wound through downtown Seattle to the U.S. District Courthouse at 700 Stewart Street for a late afternoon rally.

Wednesday's march and rally remained peaceful, unlike previous years of unrest and property damage.

An immigrant and labor rights march is expected to begin at Judkins Park and end at the U.S. District Courthouse on May 1, 2019.

SDOT

About 650 people were estimated to participate, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. By 6 p.m. Wednesday, crowds had dissipated from the courthouse rally.