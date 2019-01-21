PONDERAY, Idaho — A child was killed in a car crash on Sunnyside Rd. near Ponderay, ID. Monday morning.

A 1998 Subaru Forester driven by 22-year-old Keanu M. Dooley of Sandpoint was hit by a 2017 Ford truck driven by 29-year-old Wesley J. Free of Sagle as Dooley attempted to turn left onto Sunnyside Rd., according to an Idaho State Police press release.

Free’s truck hit the passenger side of Dooley’s car where a child was sitting a child-seat, according to the release. The child died at the scene, and neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The ISP tweeted that the girl was 2 years old.

