DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two riders fell 34 feet to the ground after a roller coaster along the Daytona Beach Boardwalk derailed.

Ten riders total were extricated from the roller coaster, including six that were taken to a hospital, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately known, the department said.

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

A group of tourists heard a loud bang, then ran over to the roller coaster where they found two women on the ground, according to News 6 WKMG. One of the women was not talking but "seemed out of it" while the other was screaming and crying, WKMG said.

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

Another woman trapped in the roller coaster car complained she couldn't breathe due to a restraint bar blocking her airway, WKMG said.

