A small plane crashed in Eagle Harbor on Sunday near the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.
A 60-year-old woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center following the crash. A 2nd person was also rescued from the water and hospitalized. The search is ongoing for a possible 3rd person, according to the Coast Guard.
The plane was reported down after 5 p.m. Sunday. Allen Kenitzer with the FAA says the Cessna 150 crashed and sank in Eagle Harbor under 'unknown circumstances.'
The Coast Guard launched a rescue helicopter from Port Angeles and a boat crew from Station Seattle to aid in the search. The Seattle Fire Department is also assisting in the rescue.
The FAA and NTSB will continue the investigation.
KING 5 has crews on the way and will provide updates as more details become available.
Photo from a passing ferry near Eagle Harbor: