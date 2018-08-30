The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed charges in two separate cases involving alleged sexual assault on aircraft, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The cases involve two different passengers who say they were victimized by fellow passengers; one incident was reported on an Alaska Airlines flight on March 8. The other case was reported on a Norwegian Airlines flight on January 10.

On the Alaska flight from Anchorage to Seattle, the passenger told authorities an Alaska man moved to the seat next to her before trying to hold her hand, put his head on her shoulder, and grab her while she pretended to sleep.

During the Norwegian Air flight from London to Seattle, a California man was accused of assaulting a passenger while she slept and using a jacket to shield his actions. The woman told police she accepted a second glass of wine from the man and then became unusually sleepy. When she woke up, she said she was being sexually assaulted.

Both suspects were arrested in the last day and have been charged with abusive sexual contact within the special aircraft jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI says reported cases of sexual assault on aircraft have increased over the past several years from 38 reported incidents of in-flight sexual assaults in 2014 to 63 reported incidents in 2017.

CHART: Reports of in-flight sexual assaults on the rise

The FBI urged passengers to be vigilant and report any assaults to the flight crew or call 911.

"Reports of sexual assaults on aircraft are increasing, and we want the public to know these assaults are federal crimes and will be investigated and prosecuted consistent with the law," U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said in a statement.

If you are seated next to a stranger on a flight, the FBI advised keeping the armrest down. If you are making flight arrangements for an unaccompanied minor, buy a ticket for an aisle seat so flight crew can keep a closer eye on the child.

The FBI also warned offenders may "test" their victims by brushing up against them to see how they react. If that happens, passengers are advised to reprimand the potential offender or even ask to switch seats.

