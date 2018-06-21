SALEM, Ore. -- The winning ticket in Wednesday's $151 million Powerball jackpot was drawn in Oregon, according to the Powerball web site.

The winnings numbers were 04-14-23-27-56 and Powerball 13.

In 2005, a winning $340 million Powerball was sold at Ray's Food Place in Jacksonville, Ore. At the time, it was biggest lottery ticket win in the United States.

Frances and Bob Chaney, their daughter, Carolyn West, and her husband, Steve bought $40 worth of tickets at the store. They took the lump sum of $164 million.

