VANTAGE, Wash.-- Fire officials are responding to a 100-acre fire west of Vantage.

According to officials, Vantage highway is closed due to downed power lines.

Officials said there are planes, bulldozers and a 20-person crew working on containing the fire.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE- Three planes, bulldozers and 20-person Ahtanum hand crew added to boost efforts to control #Milepost22 fire west of #Vantage pic.twitter.com/FAXR1U0AX3 — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 21, 2018

