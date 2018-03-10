Florence, SC (WLTX) - One South Carolina law enforcement officer is dead and six others are injured after they were shot near the town of Florence late Wednesday afternoon. The suspect behind the shooting has been taken into custody.

Wednesday night, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said three of their deputies and four Florence City Police officers were wounded. That was an update from earlier, when five were reported wounded. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken says one of the officers, a member of the Florence City Police Department had died. The extent of the other officers' injuries is not yet known.

The shooting took place off Hoffmeyer Road in the Vintage Place subdivision . Florence County deputies say they had gone to a home there to serve a search warrant, and the suspect opened fire, wounding three officers initially. The suspect kept firing, officers say.

Officers had to use a bullet resistant vehicle to recover those who'd been hurt. There were children inside the home, but officers say all of them were okay.

As it was happening, the Florence County Emergency Management Division described the situation as an "active shooter incident." At 6 p.m., about two hours after the incident began, the suspect surrendered to deputies after talking to a negotiator. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

WBTW-TV also says a 20-year-old male inside the home was shot and is still alive.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and his agency have been brought in as the lead investigating agency.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the ATF have responded to the scene.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reacted to the shooting on social media.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence," McMaster wrote. "The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it comes in.

