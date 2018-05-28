If viewing in the app, click here for more elements
A small plane crashed in Eagle Harbor on Sunday near the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal.
Two people were on board the plane when it crashed. A 60-year-old woman was rescued and transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in critical condition. A 70-year-old man remains missing, according to the Coast Guard.
The plane was reported down after 5 p.m. Sunday. The Coast Guard identifies the aircraft as a '4-cycle, two-seater, single engine' plane built in 1974. Allen Kenitzer with the FAA says it crashed and sank in Eagle Harbor under 'unknown circumstances.'
The Coast Guard launched a rescue helicopter from Port Angeles and a boat crew from Station Seattle to aid in the search. The Seattle Fire Department also sent a crew to assist local agencies.
The FAA and NTSB will continue the investigation.