About $1.5 million in Oregon Lottery prizes will expire in the next month and go to the state if left unclaimed.

The largest of the unclaimed prizes is a $1 million Powerball prize from Nov. 25, 2017.

That ticket was sold in Portland with the winning numbers of 18-13-27-53-54 and a Powerball of 04. The player matched the five numbers, but missed the Powerball number, according to Oregon Lottery officials.

Another unclaimed prize is a $50,000 Powerball win from Nov. 15, 2017. The lucky numbers for that draw were 23-32-44-48-50 with a Powerball of 25. The player purchased the ticket in Portland and matched four numbers and the Powerball.

All unclaimed prizes go into Oregon's Economic Development Fund.

Since the Oregon Lottery began on April 25, 1985, the state has earned more than $11 billion for economic development, public education, state parks and watershed enhancements, according to the release.

About $5 million unclaimed prizes go into the fund each year. In the 2017 fiscal year, more than $5.4 million was transferred.

“Every time I see the numbers of how many unclaimed prizes go into the Economic Development Fund, I am shocked,” said Patrick Johnson, Oregon Lottery public information specialist. “If you are going to play the games, please check your tickets."

The Oregon Lottery launched a mobile application available on the Apple App Store and is coming soon to the Google Play Store. Participants can use the app to scan their ticket and check if they won.

Lottery officials recommend players to sign the back of each ticket to ensure they can claim the prize.

In the event of winning a jackpot, officials recommend consulting with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for winnings.

Prize winners of more than $50,000 should contact the lottery office to schedule an appointment to claim their money.

For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.

Virginia Barreda is the Breaking News Reporter at the Statesman Journal. Contact her at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6657. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

