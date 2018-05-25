DIETRICH, Idaho - One person died, and several others were hospitalized in a hazmat situation in Dietrich on Thursday.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said Lincoln County sheriff's deputies and Shoshone police officers responded at around 10:15 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive male at 288 South 950 East. They arrived to find a dead male and also found a canister containing a then-unidentified gas in the home.

Eight people, including first responders, were taken to area hospitals for potential hazmat exposure. Five patients went to St. Luke's Magic Valley for decontamination and treatment, and North Canyon Medical Center received three patients.

All eight had been released from the hospital by Friday morning, Dietrich Mayor Don Heiken said.

North Canyon was on lockdown according their hazmat protocol, and no new patients were being accepted.

Officials said the Boise Fire Special Operations Hazmat Team was on scene to assist in the decontamination and identification process. Lincoln County deputies, Shoshone police, the Shoshone Fire Department and Lincoln County Disaster Service Manager Payson Reese were also on scene.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on Thursday night said the 101st Civil Support Team and the Regional Hazmat Team determined that the gas found at the home is nitrogen. They also said it's an isolated incident and no other hazards were found.

The DEQ is testing the water supply, and results are expected in 24 to 48 hours. The mayor is encouraging residents not to drink the water, and the city is working to get potable water to the Dietrich Fire Station.

