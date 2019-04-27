POWAY, Calif — San Diego Sheriff’s have detained a 19-year old man in connection with a fatal shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

According to police, the man walked into the Congregation Chabad in Poway and started shooting. Police say there is one dead and three people injured.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent was inside the temple when the shooting started. The agent opened fire while the suspect fled. The bullets missed the suspect, but hit the man's door.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody after calling 911 to say he was involved in a shooting. When SDPD caught up with him the man got out of his car with his hands up and was arrested.

The suspect’s car had a bullet hole in the door and an assault style rifle sitting on the front seat. Witnesses near the scene told News 8 the suspect was wearing what they described as a tactical vest containing additional ammunition. They went on to say the suspect showed little emotion, some even said he looked somber.

After the arrest, an explosive detection dog was sent to make sure the vehicle and the nearby scene was safe. At this time homicide investigators from San Diego Sheriff’s Department and agents with the FBI are speaking with the suspect.

The shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. as worshipers were celebrating the final day of Passover.

The Family Assistance Center is being set up at Poway High School located at 15500 Espola Road. Relatives looking for loved ones from the synagogue can go there for information.

San Diego Sheriff's Department has closed Eastbound Espola Road at Summerfield Lane and Westbound Espola Road at Avenida Florencia. The roads will be closed through Sunday, April 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brandon Lewis

Heather Hope