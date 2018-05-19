One person was killed and a second person injured in a cougar attack near North Bend Saturday.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding road bikes when the cougar attacked both of them.

A man in his 40s was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries; his condition was unknown. The second man fled into the woods with the cougar chasing after him.

After a brief search for the second victim, the King County Sheriff's Office confirmed the effort was now a recovery mission for the second man's body.

The cougar is still on the loose.

