WSU Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture gets $20M donation

The gift is the largest in the university's history, and it comes from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL).

PULLMAN, Wash. — A $20 million donation will help support the success of the next generation of students at Washington State University's (WSU) Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture.

The money will help build a new innovative facility on the WSU’s Pullman campus. The new facility will house innovative classrooms, student collaboration and club activity zones, first-year student engagement studios, senior capstone project design spaces, and centers for academic advising, tutoring, and career counseling.

“An investment of this magnitude is a game-changer for the Voiland College and for the entire WSU system,” Kirk Schulz, WSU President, said. “When people like Ed, Beatriz and the employee-owners of SEL make a generous commitment like this, it is a resounding endorsement for all of our talented faculty, staff and students in the college and across the WSU system."

Voiland College Dean Mary Rezac said in a statement that the demand for engineers is always high and that enrollment at the school has increased to more than 5,000 undergraduate students.

”Education leads to dreams, innovations and new realities. WSU professors Mosher, Szablya, Baker, Flechsig, Hower, Seamans, Rigas, and many others opened my mind and the minds of thousands of students,” Edmund O. Schweitzer III, SEL President, said. “Beatriz and I are grateful for this opportunity to grow the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture.”