Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent

Students say they're already being billed for rent and parking despite the fact that the apartments won't be ready for months.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus.

"My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."

He signed a lease last December and was planning to move in next Saturday, weeks before the start of his senior year. He got an e-mail Thursday saying his unit wouldn't be ready.

"The apartment was delayed due to construction," Damien said. "It would be ready some time in October."

Aspen Heights told tenants, "Words cannot express how disappointed this delay makes us. However, we are working around the clock to keep things moving to have you the least impacted as possible."

"Highly suspect," Damien said. " I'm like, 'Okay, if it's going to be two months out, then it's probably some problems they've known about for awhile.'" Apparently the property didn't communicate with the leasing office because they didn't know either."

According to the email Damien received, Aspen Heights is offering tenants a $1,000 account credit to find other living arrangements until the units are ready or a $300 credit to stay at another complex close to campus.

Damien says he's already getting billed for rent, even parking at a place that won't be ready for months.

"I barely make enough to cover rent in the first place and the fact that I have to pay close to $800 for a place I'm not living in," Damien said.

Right now, he's living with a friend and trying to get out of his lease at Aspen Heights.

"Two weeks out from the school start, there's not much left," Damien said.

KREM 2 News reached out to Aspen Heights for comment multiple times but did not hear back.

WSU is not affiliated with the Aspen Heights development but told KREM 2:

"WSU is aware of the Aspen Heights situation and is actively engaging with the local Aspen management to find solutions to ensure our students are cared for. Students who have interest in living in on-campus housing should email housing@wsu.edu. "

