Washington families plan summer travel, activities on a budget

SEATTLE — Memorial Day weekend marks the start of spring and summer travel for families.
Including travel and event expenses in your financial plan will help you avoid a hefty bill in the end, according to Northwestern Mutual-Seattle.
Schanice Staples, a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual-Seattle, shared some tips for families on KING 5.
Deciding on plans early is best because you will be able to set the budget and start saving, according to Staples.
Other tips include being flexible with vacation dates and considering using certain credit cards for some purchases.
Overall, Staples said it's important to read all credit information before making purchases. Consulting a financial professional to help you make a budget or do more extensive financial planning is recommended.