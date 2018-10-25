Many natural gas customers will get relief on their utility bills starting next month.

State regulators approved rate decreases for Avista Corporation, Cascade Natural Gas, NW Natural, and Puget Sound Energy natural gas customers.

Natural gas companies are required to submit cost adjustment filings every 15 months to adjust rates based on the changing cost of natural gas in the wholesale market. "The total cost of gas is passed on to customers, which means companies do not profit from or lose money on gas purchases," according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Customers will see the following decreases for an average monthly bill:

Avista Corp: Average bill for customers using 65 therms will drop by $5.37 a month for an average monthly bill of $45.85.

Cascade Natural Gas: Average bill for customers using 54 therms a month will decrease by $4.07 for an average bill of $47.62 a month.

NW Natural: Customers using 57 therms a month will see a decrease of $3.81 a month for an average monthly bill of $48.92.

Puget Sound Energy: Customer using 64 therms a month will see a decrease in their bill of $6.02 for an average monthly bill of $59.16.

The changes take effect November 1.

