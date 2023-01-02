Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs

Cracks started to form inside Spokane Valley City Hall only a year after it was completed in 2017.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction.

When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.

"City hall was in another space where there couldn't be any more growth. So, in order to grow with the city, another facility was needed," Estes-Cross said.

However, it wasn't even a full year when staff started to notice that something was wrong. Cracks were starting to form inside the council chamber and the back wall was seen sinking into the ground.

Not long after, Estes-Cross said there were also issues with the ceiling, the roof and attic.

"Those are being addressed as well," she added.

Last week, the city council unanimously approved funding for two contracts for building repairs. One is to investigate and uncover what repairs are needed, and the other is for construction management and project oversight. Repairs on the building are expected to begin sometime this spring.

"The city council awarded contracts to repair any of the defects that might be under the surface that we haven't seen yet," Estes-Cross said.

In 2020, the city of Spokane Valley filed a lawsuit against the original construction company, Meridian Construction, to reimburse them for structural damages.

The first trial for the lawsuit is set for Aug. 7 of this year.

"I think that everyone has been very patient and recognize that it's our responsibility to make sure that all items get repaired, and that we're in a building that is operating to its fullest extent," Estes-Cross said.

KREM 2 reached out to Meridian Construction for comment, but they have not responded at this time.

