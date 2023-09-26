x
Money

Spokane Valley City Council opts out of resolution regarding Spokane County jail measure

If approved, Measure 1 would levy a 0.2% sales tax starting April 1, 2024 through December 31, 2054. That money could be used to expand correctional facilities.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley City Council opted not to vote on a resolution that voters could see on their November ballot.

Measure 1 is a 0.2% increase to the sales tax that would be used in part to build a new Spokane County Jail

During Tuesday night's legislative meeting, Valley council was asked to consider a resolution in support or opposition to measure one. They opted not to pass any resolution at all.

If approved, Measure 1 would levy a 0.2% sales tax starting April 1, 2024 through December 31, 2054. Valley council says 60% of total sales tax is distributed to Spokane County while the remaining 40% of total sales tax is distributed to towns and cities within Spokane County based on population.

Measure 1 is estimated to raise approximately $1.05 billion total over the next 30 years for Spokane County. With that money, the county could close Geiger Correctional Center and expand downtown correctional facilities. For more information on the measure, click here.

