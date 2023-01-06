Spokane International Airport receives $25.8 million grant for terminal expansion project

Airport Board Chair Nancy Voorhees says the grant will help build additional ramp space to support the ongoing Concourse C Expansion project.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the Spokane International Airport with a $25.8 million grant for its terminal ramp expansion and parallel taxi lane project.

"Another benefit of the project is that it resolves conflicts that have occurred with aircraft pushing back from the C terminal gate areas at the same time which has caused delays by effectively blocking the ability of other aircraft to taxi to the runway or causing a bottleneck for arriving aircraft," Voorhees said in a statement.

The airport says the west terminal ramp expansion and parallel taxi lane project will expand the existing ramp near Concourse C and add two new Remain-Over-Night (RON) aircraft parking positions. In addition, a parallel taxi lane will be constructed to allow aircraft to maneuver behind other aircraft that are pushed back from the terminal.

That project consists of constructing approximately 17,000 square yards of concrete ramp and 1,400 lineal feet of concrete taxi lane.

The airport says the project will begin later this spring and is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.

