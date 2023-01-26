Spokane Indians open job positions for summer game season

Salaries begin at $15.75 per hour. Job applications open Friday, Jan.27, and the last day to submit applications is Wednesday, Feb.8.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians are hiring for the 2023 summer sports season.

Positions opened this year for work during baseball games, as well as non-game-related positions.

Employee benefits include complimentary tickets for family and friends, team store discounts, free Indians team gear and professional development opportunities.

According to the Spokane Indians website, all gameday positions begin at $15.75 per hour. Job applications open Friday, Jan.27, and the last day to submit applications is Wednesday, Feb. 8. Job training will take place on April 11th, May 23rd, and June 20th.

Some of the opening positions available included the following:

Cash Counter (21+): Organizes, verifies, and balances all nightly cash deposits; banking experience preferred.

Organizes, verifies, and balances all nightly cash deposits; banking experience preferred. Clubhouse Assistant: Maintains clubhouse and dugout cleanliness, and helps with equipment inventory.

Maintains clubhouse and dugout cleanliness, and helps with equipment inventory. Concessions Cashier (21+): Assists guests with food and beverage transactions, pours beer, gathers food to fill orders, and helps with nightly stand clean-up and dishes.

Assists guests with food and beverage transactions, pours beer, gathers food to fill orders, and helps with nightly stand clean-up and dishes. Concessions Stocker : Keeps assigned concessions stands and caterings stocked with food and beverages.

: Keeps assigned concessions stands and caterings stocked with food and beverages. Food Prep: Prepares and delivers food for the concessions stands and assists with nightly closedown and dishes

Prepares and delivers food for the concessions stands and assists with nightly closedown and dishes Grounds Crew (18+): Prepares the field at Avista Stadium prior to all home games and events by mowing the grass, edging the infield, grooming the bullpens, etc.

Prepares the field at Avista Stadium prior to all home games and events by mowing the grass, edging the infield, grooming the bullpens, etc. Kids Zone Team Member: Monitors the Kids Zone and Molina Field for kids to play in a safe and fun environment.

Monitors the Kids Zone and Molina Field for kids to play in a safe and fun environment. Mascot (Community Appearance and/or Game Performer): Provides entertainment to groups by making appearances as OTTO the Mascot and/or Doris the Spokanasaurus throughout the Spokane area or during the Spokane Indians home games

Provides entertainment to groups by making appearances as OTTO the Mascot and/or Doris the Spokanasaurus throughout the Spokane area or during the Spokane Indians home games Ticket Taker: Greets all guests who enter Avista Stadium with aggressive friendliness and points them in the right direction toward their seats.

Non-Game related positions:

Aquatic Center Cashier: Assists guests at the North and/or South Spokane County Aquatic Centers with food and beverage transactions. Duties include preparing small quantities of hot dogs as well as daily set-up and closedown.

Assists guests at the North and/or South Spokane County Aquatic Centers with food and beverage transactions. Duties include preparing small quantities of hot dogs as well as daily set-up and closedown. Bigfoot Café and Coffee Bar: Duties can include prepping food, cooking, cashiering, preparing caterings, and making coffee, among other tasks.

Duties can include prepping food, cooking, cashiering, preparing caterings, and making coffee, among other tasks. Daytime Food Prep: Prepares food products such as popcorn, kettle corn, cotton candy, sauces, etc. to be sold during games.

Click here to apply for opening positions. To check the full list of available opening positions, visit the Spokane Indians website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.