Average gas prices in Spokane fall for the third straight week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $5.14 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

In the U.S., the national average gas price has gone down 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon as of Tuesday.

The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Gas prices in Spokane are 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago as of Tuesday, July 5. According to the GasBuddy survey, the cheapest gas in Spokane on Monday was $4.93 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents per gallon.

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $5.40 per gallon. This is a 7-cent decrease from last week, according to GasBuddy.

In Idaho, the average price of gas last week was $5.19 a gallon compared to $5.24 as of Tuesday. In Yakima, the average price per gallon went down 7.2 cents in a week, from $5.32 per gallon to $5.25 a gallon as of Tuesday.

The price of diesel has also fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon, according to GasBuddy weekly press release.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said the average gas prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month, which has provided price relief to millions of Americans that hit the road for the holiday weekend.

"While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday," De Haan said in a statement. "For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that's well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records."

