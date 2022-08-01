'We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state': Spokane gas prices fall 12.6 cents to $4.77 per gallon on an average

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $4.95 per gallon, down 13.6 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $4.77 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

The average gas price in the U.S. has gone down 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The average gas prices are falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said in a press release that nearly 20 states have also seen their gas average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below.

"For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result," De Haan said.

Gas prices in Spokane are 38.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago as of Monday, July 11. According to the GasBuddy survey, the cheapest gas in Spokane on Sunday was $4.49 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $2.10 cents per gallon.

In the state of Idaho, the average price of gas last week was $5.03 compared to $4.88 as of Monday.

The national average price of diesel has also fallen by $14.8 cents in the past week and stands at $5.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

"The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas. However, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do," De Haan said.

De Haan said that as long as oil prices stay at these levels or lower, people will see another gas price decline in most areas this week.

