Spokane County libraries offer free help with tax filings through the AARP Foundation program

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is back for 2022 to offer help with tax filings at Spokane Valley, Cheney, and Moran Prairie libraries from February through April.

The foundation provides in-person and virtual tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 years old and have low to moderate-income.

Tax-aide volunteers are located nationwide and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

People will be able to get in-person help filing their taxes by calling the Washington Trust Bank appointment line at 509.353.4851. No walk-in appointments will be available this year due to the pandemic.

Participants and tax-aide volunteers would be required to use face coverings. Tax-aide volunteers will have to follow additional social distancing guidelines from AARP. To help with this, tax preparation will be using the “drop-off method” used by sites last year.

With the “drop-off method,” the taxpayer completes an intake interview with a tax-aide volunteer, hands over their documents, and leaves while the volunteer works on their tax return. Individuals can go inside the library or stay in their car while they wait for their tax return review, approval, and submission to the IRS. All tax returns are filed electronically.

Taxpayers trying to get help in any of the libraries through their AARP tax-aide, need to bring the following documents to their appointment:

A valid photo ID

2020 and 2019 tax return forms

Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (IN) for each taxpayer(s), family member, and working adult included in the tax documents

All income statements, such as 2021 W-2s, 1098, and 1099 forms for you and your spouse

Any 1095 form(s), proof of health insurance

Childcare provider name, address, and tax ID, if applicable.

Property tax and interest information if you’re a homeowner, if applicable.

Proof of other income for you or your spouse, if applicable.

Form 1098T and education expenses for students, if applicable.

Bank routing and account numbers for checking or savings account, if applicable.

Here are the scheduled dates and times for free AARP tax-aide at the three libraries:

Jan. 31–Feb. 12

Mondays and Tuesdays, from 4–6 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays, from 1–4 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Feb. 14–April 15

Mondays and Tuesdays, from 4–7 p.m. (except February 21)

Thursdays and Fridays from 1–4 p.m.

Saturdays, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Feb. 4–April 9

On Fridays from 2–6 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Feb. 11–April 9

Select Fridays from 1–5 p.m.

Saturdays, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

If you prefer to file your taxes online by yourself, here are other free programs:

You can also call 1.800.TAX.FORM (1.800.829.3676) to request the IRS forms and instruction booklets you need, and the IRS will send them to you.