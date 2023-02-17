Spokane County commissioners get salary raise

The salary for Spokane County commissioners increased from around $120,000 to $125,000 per year, after a 4% raise, which took effect on Thursday.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — An increase in the salary for some Spokane County officials was approved on Wednesday.

The salary for Spokane County commissioners increased from around $120,000 to $125,000 per year after a 4% raise, which took effect on Thursday.

In addition, the Spokane County assessor, auditor, clerk, and treasurer will now make nearly $122,000 per year after their salary was set at 97.5% of a county commissioner's salary.

According to official documents by the Spokane County Citizens' Commission on Salaries, Spokane County commissioners will get another 3% salary raise, which will take effect at the beginning of next year.

"After considering all information and data over the course of two meetings, the Commission voted to increase base salary by 4 percent for the Board of County Commissioners of Spokane County, Washington effective February 16, 2023, and increase by three (3) percent of the 2023 salary effective, January 1, 2024. The annual salary shall run until modified by the Spokane County Citizens' Commission on Salaries."

The salary increase comes after the Spokane County Citizens' Commission on Salaries recommended the raise on January 17 of this year.

County Commissioners do not get to decide on their salaries. The Spokane County Citizens' Commission on Salaries makes a recommendation every year. The proposal comprises four commissioner appointees and six county voters chosen randomly, as stipulated by the Washington State Legislature RCW 36.17.024, 'County commissioner and councilmember salary commissions.'

