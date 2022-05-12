Spokane City Council seeks people's proposals to distribute $10 million in affordable housing funds

People interested in submitting their proposal have until Friday, June 10, at 5 p.m. to do it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City’s Community Housing and Human Services Department (CHHS) is asking for the public's help to distribute about $10 million to help address Spokane's housing crisis.

CHHS is asking for the public to submit their proposal to help the City distribute the additional money aimed at helping people who need them the most.

The Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for housing and housing-related supportive services combine funding from different programs, including the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the local Sales and Use Tax for Affordable and Supportive Housing.

Target populations for the funding include people with behavioral health disabilities, veterans, senior citizens, homeless or at-risk of being homeless, people with disabilities and domestic violence survivors.

“These critical funds can support the acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of affordable housing, maintenance and operations of new units and behavioral health services,” George Dahl, CHHS Housing Manager said in a written statement. “Everyone deserves access to affordable housing, regardless of income.”

According to a statement, application proposals must demonstrate matching and leveraged funds, project performance measures that align with the scope, project milestones and application packet quality.

People interested in submitting their proposal have until Friday, June 10, at 5 p.m. to do it. The City Council expects to consider the proposals in July following a recommendation from the CHHS Board.