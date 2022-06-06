Spirit Lake City Council proposing the increase on city fees

Current proposed fees to go up include raising the fine to $50, from $25, for solicitors registration and a $1,000 fee, from $100, for a third offense for peddlers.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The city of Spirit Lake is considering a number of new fees and increasing current ones as well.

A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Spirit Lake City Hall.

According to the resolution, the "Council has determined that the revised fees included in this Resolution are appropriate and are reasonably related to the purpose for which such fees are charged."

Michelle Wharton, city Clerk/treasurer, said the city generally updates its fees annually, but it has been a few years since it last did so, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Some fees are increasing substantially.

New fees include a $1,000 fine for development and building code violations; $250 for a beer garden; $150 for a fire zone parking ticket; and $50 for a dog at large citation.

Wharton said the new fee for a beer garden is necessary because events that attract crowds often require more police attention.

"We put a lot of money into overtime," she said Wednesday. "Our budget and our department can't afford some of these larger events."

Current fees that are proposed to go up include raising the fine to $50, from $25, for solicitors registration; $1,000, from $100, for a third offense for peddlers and solicitors improperly registered; $150 for a negligent vehicle impound, up from $25; and $1,200 for a burial plot, up from $1,000.

Wharton said the cost to peddle in the city went up because police do background checks on solicitors applying for permits.

"They are doing their due diligence," she said.

The street light fee, while seemingly insignificant by going to $2 a month from $1, is important, Wharton said.

The city pays about $42,000 annually for street lights, and collects $12,000 in fees from residents. While Avista gives the city $18,000 to keep those lights on, it still leaves a large deficit, Wharton said.

"That is why it's increasing," she said.

Fees covering development, water, sewer and impact, building permits, liquor licenses, business licenses and parks and recreation are also in the proposal.

The city also plans to charge fees for records requests.

The proposal says the city "does not perform research projects for those who request records that require compilation. Records examination and copying must conform to available personnel to assure that regular City business can be maintained."

"Prepayment amounts will be based upon good faith estimates of time and resources required," it says.

A full copy of the proposed fees can be obtained from City Hall. Written comments may be submitted by June 13 at City Hall or at cityclerk@spiritlakeid.gov.

Residents have shown little interest in the rising fees.

A public workshop on the fees was held May 23. It went for three hours and no citizens attended, Wharton said.