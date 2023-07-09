Jewels Helping Hands accused of using ARPA funds for a personal trip to Las Vegas

JHH claims they took a team building trip to Vegas before receiving ARPA funds. That trip took place between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane non-profit Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) is being accused of using federal ARPA funds for a personal trip to Las Vegas.

JHH claims they took a team building trip to Vegas before receiving ARPA funds. That trip took place between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21. Those federal dollars were approved by Spokane City Council in July, but JHH didn't have access to those funds until a month later.

Robin Ball is raising questions. She runs a blog about local issues in Spokane and is the former owner of Sharp Shooting in Spokane.



"The community has the right to know where the money is being spent," Ball said.

She wants to know how the non-profit afforded a trip to Vegas less than a month after receiving ARPA funds from the city of Spokane.

"The $12,500 at the end of July, and then the trip in August, the timing of that was just calls into question, 'what money are they using?'" Ball said.

Ball is concerned the group's team-building trip was intended for a social purpose instead of a professional one. However, she says she has no proof that the organization used ARPA Funds.

"That's why I'd like them to show us," Ball said. "I'm not the one getting the ARPA money. I'd like to know how that's being spent."

JHH Executive Director Julie Garcia says JHH received ARPA funds from the city on Aug. 30, which is eight days after they returned from their Vegas trip.



"I don't think the optics look bad," Garcia said. "I think my team went on a trip, and it just so happened that we got a grant somewhere in between there that we didn't actually even have during the time."

Garcia provided KREM 2 with a screenshot that she claims shows the deposit received after their trip.



"They were not posted on our Jewels Helping Hands account because this wasn't a Jewels Helping Hands funded trip," Garcia said.

KREM 2 can also confirm that Garcia and her team took the trip to Vegas before Aug. 30 from Facebook posts. They all date back to Aug. 19.

When asked where exactly the funding for the trip came from, Garcia said she paid for the trip.



"Where I spend my money and my personal finances have absolutely nothing to do with the City of Spokane," Garcia said.

Garcia says $1,368 was taken from JHH's administrative budget to pay for one staff member to join the trip.

When asked for more proof beyond the Facebook posts, Garcia declined, saying her personal expenses are not public information.





