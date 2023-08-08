Shoshone County to lower pay increases for employees

Initially, the board tried to factor in a 5% COLA, as they worked on the budget, but that figure simply did not allow them to meet the budgetary needs.

WALLACE, Idaho — Last week the Shoshone Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) elected to reduce the amount of the county’s cost of living adjustment (COLA) for their employees for the upcoming fiscal year.

As the BOCC sought to finalize the county’s 2023/24 fiscal year budget, it became glaringly clear that funds were going to be awfully tight across the board if they stayed at the 7% COLA that had been set in place last summer by the previous board.

Initially, the board tried to factor in a 5% COLA, as they worked on the budget, but that figure simply did not allow them to meet the budgetary needs of the various departments.

At the county level, the COLA refers to an increase in an employee's rate of pay based on estimates of how much money is required to maintain a given standard of living. These pay adjustments are applied to wages or salaries, and benefits packages and are intended to offset inflation.

