Second Harvest suspends food deliveries to area food banks amidst shortage

SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest in Spokane has suspended food deliveries for 80 partners in the region.

Just like food banks across the nation, Second Harvest is suffering through a food shortage.

Eric Williams, the community partnerships director, says that donations have gone down as food prices go up.

"We understand. We're really frustrated too, I've had some calls from some really frustrated people and I tell them, 'you're right. We're frustrated, we wish things were a lot different,'" said Williams.

One of the impacted organizations is the Community Action Center.

"It can get frustrating cause you have to get really creative with what you do have. The customers are pretty understanding of it, because they see it on their end. They're just happy to receive the help," said Carrie Chase, the community food manager at Community Action Center.

Second Harvest spent more than $5,000 on food in the past month. Just a year ago, that amount of money would have bought hundreds of pounds of more food.

Volunteers like Martha Meeks struggle to see the increased need for food.

"When people come and wait in line, they desperately need the food," Meeks said. "And so if you can't get the food down there, there are people that are hungry and children that are hungry. That's wrong. That's not good."

Second Harvest is still operating mobile food banks.

Those are trucks that bring food for about 300 families in rural communities.

Second Harvest says they hope to resume food deliveries again at the beginning of February.

