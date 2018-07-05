COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A report from national website WalletHub listed Idaho as the worst state in the United States for working moms.

The study found Idaho had poor child care overall, noting the quality, costs and school systems. Researchers said they also took into account the pediatricians per capita, share of nationally accredited child care centers and the number of childcare workers per total number of children.

Idaho also ranked poorly in the “professional opportunities” category, with researchers noting the gender pay gap, ratio of female executives to male executives, median women’s salary, share of families in poverty, and female unemployment rate. In fact, Idaho had the second lowest female executive to male executive ratio in the nation, with only Utah doing worse.

Washington fell in the middle of the pack, landing at the No. 23 spot overall out of 51, as District of Columbia was included in this study.

Montana scored much higher, landing at No. 16.

Vermont was the best state in the nation, according to WalletHub, for working moms.

© 2018 KREM