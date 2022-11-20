Experts recommend toy options for every budget: Holiday shopping guide

Experts from The Toy Insider are giving toy tips for every budget while people are paying more at the pump and spending more on groceries.

SEATTLE — Experts from The Toy Insider are giving toy tips for every budget while people are fighting inflation.

Consumer prices decreased to 7.7 percent in October from September's 8.2 percent rate. While the current rate shows progress and could promise better days ahead - inflation remains near four-decade highs.

According to NBC News, supply chain disruptions are a major impact on prices and availability of just about any product - including electronics, cars, and food.

As families cope with higher prices at the gas pump and at stores, shopping for the holidays may appear bleak.

While setting a 2022 holiday shopping budget, editors at The Toy Insider said there is hope when it comes to finding fun toys for kids of all ages.

Madeleine Buckley, senior editor for The Toy Insider, said families can set a budget as low as $15 and find toys at that price point this holiday season.

On KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition, Buckley shared a gift list with $35, $20 and $15 toy options.

Among the recommendations, Buckley shared learning-focused toys and popular items you can find in stores or buy online.

You can follow The Toy Insider's Twitter and Facebook feed to stay up to date on contests and the latest holiday shopping tips:

