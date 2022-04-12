Providence agrees to pay nearly $23M settlement over unnecessary surgeries

The lawsuit was filed by former Providence patients at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla, Dr. Deanette Palmer and her husband, for medical negligence.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Providence Health & Services Washington (Providence) has agreed to pay nearly $22.7 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two patients over unnecessary medical procedures.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, the lawsuit was filed by former Providence patients at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla, Dr. Deanette Palmer, and her husband.

The settlement was aimed to resolve allegations that Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center billed fraudulent Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal health care programs for medically unnecessary neurosurgery procedures performed by two neurosurgeons.

One of them is believed to be surgeon Jason A. Dryer, employed at MultiCare in Spokane, who, in 2021 was accused of pushing for extensive and unnecessary spine surgeries on patients for financial gain while he was a surgeon at the St. Mary's.

The statement, which identified the two surgeons as Dr. A and Dr. B says the two surgeons performed complex spinal surgeries on patients at Providence St. Mary's, from which they received a financial incentive. They conducted more surgeries of greater complexity between 2013 and 2018.

One of the malpractice surgery victims at Providence St. Mary’s, Dr. Deanette Palmer, entered the hospital for a surgery that was supposed to take three days but ended up in the hospital for weeks.

"When I woke up from the surgery, I was in excruciating pain, I was unable to swallow, I wasn't able to move," Palmer said. "I was supposed to be in the hospital for two to three days. I ended up being there for two and a half weeks, went home with a feeding tube for six months. Pain is still extreme."

According to the statement, between 2014 and 2017, Providence paid Dr. A between $2.5 to $2.9 million per year. Providence was aware of the unsatisfactory surgeries both surgeons performed, they didn't report Dr. A and Dr. B the federal or state medical oversight bodies, according to Waldref.

Instead, Providence put them on administrative leave and allowed them to resign, which made them continue performing surgeries on other patients in different hospitals, the statement said.

"Providence’s failure to ensure that Dr. A and Dr. B were performing safe and medically appropriate surgery procedures, despite repeated warnings, put patients’ lives and safety at serious risk," Waldref said.

As part of the settlement, Providence entered into a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA) with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, requiring Providence to implement and maintain several quality-of-care and patient safety obligations.

Additionally, the CIA requires Providence to retain outside experts to perform annual claims and clinical quality systems reviews.

"This multi-million dollar settlement holds Providence and its former doctors accountable for dubious actions that endangered patient safety and defrauded various healthcare programs," Bryan D. Denny, Department of Defense Office of Inspector General special agent, said.

According to the statement, the case began in January 2020, when a whistleblower, the former medical director of neurosurgery at Providence-St Mary’s, filed a qui tam complaint under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

When a whistleblower files a qui tam complaint, the False Claims Act requires the U.S. to investigate the allegations and elect whether to intervene and take over the action or to decline to intervene and allow the relator to go forward with the litigation on behalf of the U.S.

According to the statement, the U.S. intervened in the action in January 2022 and reached the $22.7 settlement. The whistleblower will receive more than $4 million of the total settlement amount following the agreement.

The settlement is the largest health care fraud in the Eastern District of Washington.