Property taxes could be on the rise in Spokane County, officials say

Officials say homeowners in Spokane County could pay as much as 9% more in property taxes come next year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis says homeowners in Spokane County could pay as much as 9% more in property taxes come next year.

"The only thing certain is death, and taxes are going to go up every year, " said Konis.

The reason behind this is the fact that property values have increased by 30%, but that solely won't be passed along to property owners through tax assessments. Instead, some of that money will be voted on and potentially raised through levies and other measures.

"We're looking at 8% inflation nationwide, and yet the municipalities are limited to 1%,which is great for us as taxpayers,” said Konis. “This year, we had, of course, unprecedented value increases little over 30% county wide. We are estimating probably about a 9% total tax increase. So, there's not a direct correlation. If your value went up, 30% of your taxes are not going to go up 30%.”

Konis says municipalities are limited to a 1% increase. Spokane City Council was originally proposing a 0% increase for the upcoming year, but come next week, the committee will push for a 1% tax increase.

Spokane City Council member Michael Cathcart is against the increase.

"The Spokane City Council's proposal to increase taxes across Spokane is misguided during this time of inflation and looming recession,” Cathcart said. “I continue to hear from families and individuals across Spokane who are struggling to afford our rising cost of living, including just making rent or mortgage payments."

"Working families, individuals and businesses deserve representation and transparency," Cathcart continued. "With gas higher than it’s ever been, housing costs at record levels and food more expensive, this is not the time to raise taxes."

