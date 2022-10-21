The jackpot, which has grown by $42 million since Wednesday' drawing, now stands at $550 million.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Following the recent drawing that revealed no winners, the Powerball Jackpot now exceeds more than half a billion dollars for Saturday night's drawing.

The jackpot, which has grown by $42 million since Wednesday's drawing, now stands at $550 million. People in Washington state looking for Powerball tickets can find retail lottery locations here.

Saturday's Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT. According to a press release, Powerball also offers several add-on features, including Double Play for $1, a second-chance drawing at 8:30 p.m. with the chance to win up to $10 million, and Power Play for $1, which offers players the opportunity to multiply their non-jackpot winnings based on the Power Play multiplier randomly chosen at draw time.

Tickets for Powerball drawings will be available until 6:45 p.m. PT on the day of the draw. Sales for the next drawing will start up again the same day at 6:46 p.m.

