New legislation that went into effect this year will likely affect your financial planning in some way.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Changes made to the retirement system a few years ago now have additional adjustments that could impact your retirement savings plan or college fund savings.

At the end of 2022, President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion budget bill that included the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022, or SECURE Act 2.0. It builds on the changes made to the retirement system by 2019’s Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.

According to Northwestern Mutual in Seattle, the new legislation made saving for retirement easier.

It's important to note, not all changes outlined in the SECURE Act 2.0 will take effect immediately.

Key takeaways: