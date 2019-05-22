The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday an expansion of a dog food recall dating back to January.

The FDA said the recall now includes some canned versions of the Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care food. Now, there are 25 Prescription and Science Diet canned dog foods that have been recalled from Hills.

The recalled product is Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Digestive Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew canned dog food, 12.5 ounce. SKU number is 3389 with a date/lot code of 102020T21.

The initial recall was announced January 31 for Hill's foods that were made back in October and November.

Then in March, there were more than 30 Hill's products that were part of an expanded recall of Hill's brand foods. The company said the products have potentially dangerous levels of vitamin D.

The FDA has recalled 26 dog foods since the beginning of last year for salmonella risk due to contamination with phenobarbital.

Pet owners nationwide have complained their dogs died or got very sick after eating Hill’s food. There are at least three class-action lawsuits.

Symptoms of elevated levels of vitamin D in dogs include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

If your dog was fed Hill’s and has any of these symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian.

You’ll find the list of products involved in the expanded recall and the original recall here.

Previous: Recall of potentially dangerous dog food expanded by Hill's

RELATED: Pet food maker facing lawsuits over dog deaths

RELATED: Hill's recalls canned dog food for excessive vitamin D

RELATED: Grieving owners believe recalled dog food killed their pets

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.