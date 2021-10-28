Washington's eviction moratorium bridge expires today

The need for rental assistance remains high in South King County for tenants and landlords as the state's eviction moratorium bridge expires.

SKYWAY, Wash. — After a slow start, King County's Eviction Protection Rental Assistance Program (EPRAP) is fully operational and processing payments at its top speed, but the county will still have thousands of open applications after the eviction moratorium bridge expires on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Leaders say South King County has the largest need for additional rental assistance and expect more people to still sign up.

"We know that there are communities that still need to get help, and that we have an obligation to go out and find them because those are often the communities that are the highest risk of eviction," said Leo Flor, Director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services.

The county is working to reach people in multiple ways. Starting Nov. 5 and every other Friday until Dec. 17, the parking lot at King County Fire District 20 in Skyway will transform into a pop-up resource center. One of its goals is to sign people up for EPRAP.

Flor says the county is also working with media in other languages, like Spanish radio, and partnering with 40 community organizations to reach people who haven't signed up.

King County met its target of distributing assistance to 12,000 landlords and tenants before the expiration of Gov. Inslee's eviction moratorium bridge. $63 million in rental assistance has been distributed by the county so far this year. The average payment is $11,300.

Flor said, in the last five weeks, the program has seen 10,000 new applications. He estimates there will be roughly 12,000 applications eligible for assistance after the bridge expires, which doesn't include new applicants.

"So we expect $177 million of additional assistance to be arriving very shortly and we're going to be continuing to provide assistance into 2022," said Flor.

Flor said if you signed up for assistance but haven't received it you still have protections.

"At every step of the process...King County has funded civil legal aid attorneys who are able to step in, pay the unpaid rent at that stage and end the eviction process" said Flor about the county's $24 million contract with the King County Housing Justice Project, which is contracted to help provide legal aid to people faced with an eviction notice.

The county has two resource numbers for tenets and landlords. People looking to enroll in EPRAP should call 206-477-1331 and people who are facing an eviction should call the King County Housing Justice Project at 206-267-7069.

"We really want to keep getting information out and make sure that folks understand that they can reach out and get legal assistance, legal advice on these matters," said Flor.

The Washington Multi-Family Housing Association posted a timeline of what an eviction process might look like after Oct. 31: