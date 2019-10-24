Customers will now have to pay a fee if they get cash back at the checkout when shopping at QFC and Fred Meyer stores.

The fee, which ranges from $0.50 - $6, began this week.

“This service is very popular for customers and we process millions of transactions every year,” Kroger spokesperson Kelli McGannon said in an email to KING 5. “Unfortunately, we cannot continue to offer the service for free due to the high demand in processing/labor cost.”

McGannon said the cash back fee depends on the amount back:

$1.00 - $100.00 for a $0.50 fee

$100.01 - $300 for a $3.50 fee

$300 - $9,999 for a $6.00 fee

Kroger, which operates QFC and Fred Meyers stores in the Pacific Northwest, enacted the fee in other markets and Kroger-branded stores this summer.