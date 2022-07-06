Kootenai County Treasurer’s office launches online property tax estimator tool

Idahoans could now get an estimate of their property taxes using the Idaho Estimated Property Tax calculator portal tool.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Treasurer’s office, along with the Idaho State Tax Commission, launched a property tax estimator portal residents can use to estimate how much they will owe in property taxes.

According to a press release from Kootenai County, the portal tool calculator is accurate but property owners' actual tax bills may be slightly higher or lower.

The tax estimator includes any special assessments, but it doesn't reflect the Property Tax Reduction, Circuit Breaker or VA programs. The calculator also doesn't account for any additional levies or bonds approved in the August or November elections.

To calculate the estimate for your 2022 property tax bill, which is due on Dec. 20, 2022, and June 20, 2023, follow these steps:

Go to the Idaho State Tax Commission website, and click on the Estimated Property Tax estimator portal. Choose the county name found on your assessment notice. Select the tax code area (TCA) found on your assessment notice. You will need to have your assessment notice with your TCA, which is found on the upper right-hand side of the page under the Parcel Number, and new value handy. The TCA is the same as the Tax Code Area on your notice except our Tax Code Area is a six-digit number while the TCA lists seven digits. To choose the correct TCA, you will need to add a zero as the leading number after the dash (i.e. Tax Code Area 004-007 is listed as TCA 004-0007, Tax Code Area 193-000 is listed as TCA 193-0000) Enter the net market value (this is the net taxable value after subtracting any exemptions listed on your assessment notice, such as the Homeowners Exemption). Click on get estimate

