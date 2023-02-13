Avista Stadium racing against the clock as major renovations take place

The facility needs to complete these upgrades by the start of the March 2025 season. If not, the county could lose its MLB affiliation.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The most expensive MLB mandated changes for the Spokane Indians affect the playing field, clubhouses, dugouts and lighting. On Monday morning, Spokane County commissioners got a look at designs for some of these upgrades, including a rendering for the expanded clubhouse and workout facility.

The Avista Stadium Project is going to cost an estimated $22 million. The County and Spokane Indians are racing to get a move on this. That's because these upgrades need to be completed by the start of the March 2025 season.

If not, the county could lose its MLB affiliation. Commissioner Chris Jordan mentioned this in Monday's meeting.

"I think it would be a shame to lose our team," Jordan said. "I know the Indians were not the ones that did this, right? That forced the changes. It was Major League Baseball. It's a competitive environment, and I think it's a lot of benefit for the community to have this high-quality of a team and the relationships you mentioned."

A new stadium means a new lease. But, the county and the Indians are still sorting out that arrangement. The draft version says the county, which owns the stadium, will committing up to $8 million toward stadium improvements. Those funds would be provided on a dollar-for-dollar match to what the Indians raise themselves.

In fact, the Indians are banking a big part of their future revenue on fan increased attendance. In 2022, attendance reached 234,727. Once improvements to the stadium are completed, the Indians are projecting attendance to exceed 275,000.

There are a few upcoming deadlines the county needs to meet this year to keep the project on track for completion by March 2025. KREM 2 will continue tracking the county's progress on this.

