BOISE, Idaho — As you probably know by now, a single ticket sold in South Carolina matched all the numbers and the mega ball for Tuesday night's jackpot worth nearly $1.6 billion, but there are plenty of Idaho residents who are also winners.

According to the Idaho Lottery, five players in the state were one number away from winning the big jackpot. Those tickets matched four of the first five numbers and had the Megaball number.

RELATED : Mega Millions: $1.537 billion winning ticket sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina

One of Idaho’s two $30,000 winners had already claimed his prize as of 10 a.m. That ticket was sold at KJ’s Superstore in Kuna, Idaho. The winner plans to save the winnings to eventually use toward purchasing a home.

Three $10,000 winners were sold in Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Ada County. The remaining $30,000 winner was sold in Twin Falls County.

Over the past week in Idaho, the game Mega Millions alone has generated approximately $2.6 million in dividends for Idaho’s public schools and the State’s permanent building facilities.

Tonight, Powerball will draw for the sixth largest jackpot in United States history. The jackpot is an estimated $620 million. Players who would like to participate in this draw can purchase tickets until 6:55 p.m. The draw occurs at 7:59 p.m.

