American’s tax refunds are officially safe from the partial government shutdown.

According to Matt Leas, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service, the ongoing partial government shutdown will not stop tax refunds from being processed or issued.

The IRS announced Monday night that tax filing season begins January 28, 2019.

In a statement, the IRS said it “will be recalling a significant portion of its workforce, currently furloughed as part of the government shutdown, to work.”

“IRS employees have been hard at work over the past year to implement the biggest tax law changes the nation has seen in more than 30 years,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

For folks filing early, their returns will be filed by the IRS in the order they are received prior to January 28th.

After the 28th, refunds will be issued just like every other year, even despite the shutdown.

Leas confirms the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has approved payment of tax refunds during a partial government shutdown, after looking into the law at the request of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Leas adds for people filing an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC,) the earliest those refunds will go out is February 15, 2019.

Due to Patriot’s Day in Maine and Massachusetts on April 15, 2019, the final day to submit 2018 tax returns, taxpayers of both states will have until April 17, 2019, to file their returns.