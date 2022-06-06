Spokane homeowners to receive property valuation notices

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Homeowners in Spokane will start receiving their home's property valuation notices in the mail this week.
Spokane County assessor, Tom Konis, announced Monday, June 6 that his office has begun mailing out more than 213,000 real property valuation notices.
The property value assessment informs the owner of the total assessed value, property description, and any exemptions that applied to their property.
2023 property taxes will be based on the figures in the new property assessments. Assessed values of the property are provided to the 55 taxing districts as a basis for developing levy rates which are finalized in January 2023 by each taxing district, independently from the Assessor’s Office.
Property assessments reflect the values as of January 1, 2022, which are determined by analyzing real estate sales in 969 statistical neighborhoods throughout Spokane County.
“The real estate market for residential properties in our region continues to remain in high demand and property values continue to escalate," Konis said. "Commercial properties have seen a mixture of changes with some sectors still struggling due to COVID-19 related issues and others thriving. This is especially true for multifamily housing and industrial properties.”
The property sales that are used to establish assessed values are listed on the Spokane County Assessor’s website.
People can access information about property sales by visiting the Assessor website. Here are some steps:
- Visit the Spokane County Assessor website and search the parcel information tab option,
- Type the address you are looking for or parcel number,
- Select the sales search function on the tool bar
- Once on the site, there is an option for choosing neighborhood sales or comparable sales. As a note, the last three years of sales will display, however recent sales are the best indicator of market value.
- For more information about assessments, contact the Assessor’s Office via email address, which is printed at the top of the Assessor’s notice above the valuation information. In addition, the phone number of the appraiser assigned to the property is also listed on the notice.