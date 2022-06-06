Spokane homeowners to receive property valuation notices

More than 213,000 Spokane homeowners will receive new property valuations in their mail starting Monday, June 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Homeowners in Spokane will start receiving their home's property valuation notices in the mail this week.

Spokane County assessor, Tom Konis, announced Monday, June 6 that his office has begun mailing out more than 213,000 real property valuation notices.

The property value assessment informs the owner of the total assessed value, property description, and any exemptions that applied to their property.

2023 property taxes will be based on the figures in the new property assessments. Assessed values of the property are provided to the 55 taxing districts as a basis for developing levy rates which are finalized in January 2023 by each taxing district, independently from the Assessor’s Office.

Property assessments reflect the values as of January 1, 2022, which are determined by analyzing real estate sales in 969 statistical neighborhoods throughout Spokane County.

“The real estate market for residential properties in our region continues to remain in high demand and property values continue to escalate," Konis said. "Commercial properties have seen a mixture of changes with some sectors still struggling due to COVID-19 related issues and others thriving. This is especially true for multifamily housing and industrial properties.”

The property sales that are used to establish assessed values are listed on the Spokane County Assessor’s website.

People can access information about property sales by visiting the Assessor website. Here are some steps: