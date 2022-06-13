Average gas prices in Spokane have risen 20 cents in the past week

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Spokane has jumped 20 cents in just the past week, and it’s up $1.97 from this time last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The average price gas in Spokane is up 20 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $5.27 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

Gas prices in Spokane are 62.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago as of Monday, June 13. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas station in Spokane on Sunday was $5.07 a gallon, while the most expensive was $5.49 per gallon.

Washington state's average gas price is up 16.2 cents from last week, which is $5.51 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey.

In Idaho, the average price of gas last week was $4.88 a gallon compared with $5.08 as of Monday. In Yakima, the average price per gallon went up 14.5 cents in a week, from $5.23 per gallon to $5.37 a gallon as of Monday.

The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy weekly press release.



Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said that last week nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump to the $5 per gallon mark.



"For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," De Haan said in a statement. "Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."