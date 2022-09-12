Washington gas prices continue to fall, but are still much higher than last year

According to a survey from GasBuddy, Washington's average gas price currently stands at $4.58 per gallon, down 4.3 cents from last week.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 7.1 cents per gallon as of last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $4.34 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane.

The average gas price in the U.S. has gone down 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average is also down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, but is still 52.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Washingtonians continue to see gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest and the U.S. for the thirteenth straight week, but prices are not going down in all areas of the state.

“We're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis in a written statement.

De Haan said refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and California.

“Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes,” De Haan said.

Gas prices in Spokane are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago as of Monday, Sept. 12. However, it is 71.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the GasBuddy survey, the cheapest gas in Spokane this past Sunday was $4.12 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon, a difference of 47.0 cents per gallon.

Washington's average gas price currently stands at $4.58 per gallon, down 4.3 cents from last week's $4.62, according to a GasBuddy survey. Idaho’s average price of gas last week was $4.47 compared to $4.44 as of Monday.

The national average price of diesel has also fallen by 5.5 cents in the past week and stands at $5.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead," De Haan said in a statement.

