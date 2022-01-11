Spokane County launches tool to showcase rental assistance distribution in the community

The tool provides the community with an overview of the up-to-date financial distribution on rental assistance from the federal and state programs.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Commissioners launched a new dashboard to showcase transparency of the distribution of rental assistance in the community, according to a press release.

The dashboard provides an overview of the distribution of rental assistance expenditures funded from federal and state programs, including the Emergency Rent Assistance (ERA), Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERAP), and Treasury Rent Assistance Program (TRAP).

The tool provides the community with financial transparency of economic relief efforts between Spokane County and community partners, as well as the impact on families and individuals.

The tool also provides graphics of rent versus utility payment breakdowns, midpoint income support, and household location in Spokane County areas.

According to the press release, more than $24 million of the nearly $27 million available direct funds has been distributed to individuals and households in need of rental assistance. More than $705,000 has been distributed for utility assistance.

The city will keep updating the dashboard every month with current figures and statistics from the Spokane Neighborhood Action Plan (SNAP) and Spokane County.

Commissioners say the data on the dashboard "will reflect unaudited numbers" and will not be meant "to signify a certification of data for reporting or decision-making purposes."

People can visit the dashboard by going online to the Spokane County website.

Rental assistance is still available to eligible Spokane County residents and landlords. The financial assistance can be used for current and past due rent and utilities.