Concessions workers at Spokane International Airport worry they'll lose their jobs with airport expansion

The airport board put out a request for proposals for vendors to take over two leases for concessions spaces.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Expansion at the Spokane International Airport (GEG) continues and the airport's board is looking to make some big changes inside its terminals.

The board put out a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday for vendors to take over two leases for Food Service and Retail Concession. The existing concession program, which covers Concourses A, B and C, expires Jan. 31, 2024.

"It is the Board’s intention to award two new Food Service and Retail Concession leases to the Proposers that possess the expertise, experience, creativity, and financial strength to successfully operate new restaurants and shops to provide best in class services and products to the traveling public," the board said in a statement.

The RFP states Concourse C is being expanded to a single upper level with nine gates and will feature all new concession locations "with the exception of two existing concessions locations." Concessions on Concourses A and B will be "fully redeveloped by the successful Proposers."

The airport has become Michael Seidel's place since he started working at an airport bar there seven years ago.

“Yeah I have regulars who travel every month and they always come in, always order the same thing. Always sit at their same spot, I know what to expect and they know what to expect," Seidel said.

Over the last few months, though, Seidel hasn't been so sure. He'd heard rumors the airport board was putting concessions up for a bid. Now with the reality in black and white, he feels his job is in danger.

“I mean I’m worried," he said. "This job is the best job I’ve had, really amazing medical benefits and wage benefits we fought for in contract negotiations year after year.”

Seidel is one of around 100 concessions workers at GEG covered by UNITEHERE Local 8, which represents concessions workers at other northwest airports. They'd asked the airport board to include job protections in the RFP.

“There’s nothing I can see that includes job retention," he said.

He and other union members are still pushing for that protection, hoping the board will add an addendum to the current RFP to require job retention.

UNITEHERE Local 8 President Anita Seth provided KREM 2 with a statement regarding their on-going ask:

There are a lot of workers here who have built their lives and families’ lives in Spokane thanks to working standards we’ve achieved through the union. There are only upsides to the airport making sure these workers don’t lose their jobs. The airport can and should ensure workers are retained if a new vendor is selected.

The RFP includes two separate packages up for bid, with thousands of square feet in concessions space to provide new newsstands, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, gift shop, and quick services like vending machines.

The proposals are due by Sept. 26.

Calls, texts and emails to airport officials weren't returned Wednesday.

For now, Seidel hopes his employer wins the bid to stay put, with his own future up in the air.

“Six months ago I could pretty much see my future for the next 5-10 years, working here saving money," he said. "Now I’m not even really able to plan out a year in advance.”

